UrduPoint.com

US Agency Reports July Was World's Hottest Month On Record

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

US agency reports July was world's hottest month on record

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :July was the hottest month globally ever recorded, a US scientific agency said Friday, in the latest data to sound the alarm about the climate crisis.

"July is typically the world's warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded," said Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe," Spinrad said in a statement citing data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

NOAA said combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest July since record-keeping began 142 years ago.

The month was 0.02 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the previous record set in July 2016, which was equaled in 2019 and 2020.

However according to data released by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, last month was the third warmest July on record globally.

Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the Breakthrough Institute, said it is not unusual for agencies to have small differences in data.

"The NOAA record has more limited coverage over the Arctic than other global temperature records, which tend to show July 2021 as the second (NASA) or third (Copernicus) warmest on record," Hausfather told AFP.

"But regardless of exactly where it ends up on the leaderboards, the warmth the world is experiencing this summer is a clear impact of climate change due to human emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases," he said.

"The extreme events we are seeing worldwide -- from record-shattering heat waves to extreme rainfall to raging wildfires -- are all long-predicted and well understood impacts of a warmer world," he said.

"They will continue to get more severe until the world cuts its emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases down to net-zero." - 'Sobering' IPCC report - Last week, a UN climate science report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change provoked shock by saying the world is on course to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming around 2030.

"Scientists from across the globe delivered the most up-to-date assessment of the ways in which the climate is changing," NOAA's Spinrad said.

"It is a sobering IPCC report that finds that human influence is, unequivocally, causing climate change, and it confirms the impacts are widespread and rapidly intensifying." With only 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming so far, an unbroken cascade of deadly weather disasters bulked up by climate change has swept the world this summer, from asphalt-melting heatwaves in Canada, to rainstorms turning city streets in China and Germany into rivers, to untamable wildfires sweeping Greece and California.

NOAA said the land-surface only temperature for the Northern Hemisphere was the highest ever recorded for July -- 2.77 degrees Fahrenheit (1.54 degrees Celsius) above average, surpassing the previous record in 2012.

Asia had its hottest July ever, surpassing 2010, it said, while Europe had its second-hottest July, trailing only 2018.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Europe China Canada European Union Germany Greece July 2016 2018 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

2 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

2 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

2 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

2 hours ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

2 hours ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.