UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Thursday, with corn and soybean dropping and wheat rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 3.25 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 5.3575 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat rose 8.75 cents, or 1.34 percent, to settle at 6.6375 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 2 cents, or 0.15 percent, to close at 13.0025 dollars per bushel.

Wheat rose on curtailed supplies in North America. Corn came under pressure as traders liquidated long corn and short wheat futures, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

U.S. farmers are not interested in sweeping out their bins until corn is post pollination.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that China booked another 330,000 metric tons of U.S. soybean on Tuesday's dip and is still bidding for additional supply.

U.S. gasoline consumption jumped to 9.44 million barrels per day last week, unchanged from 2019 but up 10 percent from last year. The United States produced 308 million gallons of ethanol last week, up 17 percent from last year, but down 2 percent from 2019. U.S. 2020-2021 corn stocks would be 907 million bushels.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Company United States Chicago Board Of Trade September November December Stocks 2019 Post From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

7 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

7 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

8 minutes ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

10 minutes ago

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.