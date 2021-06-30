UrduPoint.com
U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn rising slightly, wheat dropping and soybean unchanged.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 1.25 cents, or 0.23 percent, to settle at 5.485 Dollars per bushel. September wheat slipped 5.25 cents, or 0.81 percent, to settle at 6.4625 dollars per bushel. November soybean was unchanged from the previous day to close at 13.125 dollars per bushel.

Wheat futures dropped on profit taking ahead of the U.

S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Stocks/Seeding Report due on June 30, while corn traded mostly higher on tightening old crop cash markets and ongoing dry weather for the Northern Plains and the Northwest Midwest, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Statistics Canada pegged 2021 crop seeding at 23.3 million acres of all wheat, 5.5 million acres of durum and 22.5 million acres of canola. The big concern is not seeded acres in Canada, but the deepening drought and coming heat.

