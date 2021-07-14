UrduPoint.com
U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat falling.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 7.75 cents, or 1.45 percent, to settle at 5.4075 Dollars per bushel. September wheat fell 7 cents, or 1.09 percent, to settle at 6.3375 dollars per bushel. November soybean climbed 1.5 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 13.5175 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures basically followed through with post report rally on Monday.

With 2021 Canadian drought forecast to worsen over the next two weeks, Chicago-based research company AgResource maintains that sparking new cash sales is going to be tough to find, and this will cause end users and importers to reach for supply in coming weeks by raising cash basis bids.

U.S. Northern Plains spring wheat crop was slashed to its lowest level in decades, and spring crops in Canada are in real trouble according to producer sources.

