U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

CHICAGO, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn slipping and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 1.5 cents, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 5.24 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat rose 9.25 cents, or 1.29 percent, to settle at 7.2625 dollars per bushel. November soybean climbed 8.75 cents, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 12.92 dollars per bushel.

Soybean and wheat futures were higher on short covering as hope builds that the Gulf of Mexico mess produced by Hurricane Ida will slowly be resolved in the next few weeks, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. The volume of trade is thinning out as traders head out for a long weekend.

AgResource is uncertain when normality will return, but expects that modest amounts of cash trade could resume next week, as the demand outlook for U.S. corn and soybean is massive.

