UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and soybean dropping and wheat rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 0.75 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 5.4075 U.S.

Dollars per bushel. December wheat rose 1.25 cents, or 0.17 percent, to settle at 7.565 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 10.75 cents, or 0.86 percent, to settle at 12.3575 dollars per bushel.

Soybeans were weaker amid ongoing harvest and reports of better than expected yields, Chicago-based research company Resource noted.

Related Topics

Company Chicago Board Of Trade November December Wheat

Recent Stories

National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

7 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

9 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

23 minutes ago
 KP Education deptt enroll 164,000 more children in ..

KP Education deptt enroll 164,000 more children in schools

9 minutes ago
 Pak-China institute at Gwadar symbol of 70 years o ..

Pak-China institute at Gwadar symbol of 70 years of friendship

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.