U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and soybean dropping and wheat rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 0.75 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 5.4075 U.S.

Dollars per bushel. December wheat rose 1.25 cents, or 0.17 percent, to settle at 7.565 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 10.75 cents, or 0.86 percent, to settle at 12.3575 dollars per bushel.

Soybeans were weaker amid ongoing harvest and reports of better than expected yields, Chicago-based research company Resource noted.