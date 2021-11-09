U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and soybean slipping and wheat rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 1.5 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 5.515 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat rose 1.5 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 7.

68 dollars per bushel. January soybean shed 17 cents, or 1.41 percent, to settle at 11.885 dollars per bushel.

Wheat futures rallied on tightening world stocks while soybeans sagged on positioning before the release of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Crop report. Corn was caught in-between. The trade is expecting a bearish USDA November report, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.