U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

7 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

CHICAGO, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat dropping.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 7.25 cents, or 1.26 percent, to settle at 5.84 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat fell 11.25 cents, or 1.38 percent, to settle at 8.0375 dollars per bushel. January soybean gained 23 cents, or 1.85 percent, to settle at 12.6725 dollars per bushel.

While wheat sagged on the fading hope that U.S. hard red winter (HRW) wheat would be included in the Saudi tender, the tone of CBOT was bullish for corn and soybeans on southern Brazilian and Argentine weather worry.

Chicago-based research company AgResource doubted that any break in March wheat could be sustained much below 8.20 dollars.

Corn and soybean futures would be closely following South American weather, with March corn closing above 5.90 dollars turning all chart-based price trends up. March soybeans target 13.00 dollars with ongoing dry weather for southern Brazil into mid-December, the company noted.

