U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with wheat rising sharply and corn and soybeans falling.

The most active corn contract for May delivery fell 0.75 cent, or 0.1 percent, to settle at 7.25 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat soared 74.25 cents, or 7.68 percent, to settle at 10.4125 dollars per bushel. May soybean lost 27 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 16.63 dollars per bushel.

Corn and soybeans declined on profit taking. Following several days of sharp gains, CBOT acted like the only grain where investors are still chasing is wheat. Trade volume has been massive. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that the market risk is still to the upside, but following the rally of the past three days, it is time to conduct a 15-percent cash sale.

Grains are now subject to headline risk and profit taking heading into the weekend. AgResource warned against chasing rallies, saying a sharp break can be used to reposition long.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that 264,000 metric tons of U.S. 2022-2023 soybeans were sold to an unknown destination and another 266,000 metric tons to China. AgResource learnt that China continued to bid for U.S. and Brazilian soybeans Wednesday with at least another six to eight cargoes being sold.