U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and soybean falling and wheat rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 12.75 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 7.8475 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat rose 2 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at 11.085 dollars per bushel. July soybean lost 25 cents, or 1.52 percent, to settle at 16.22 dollars per bushel.

Corn and soybean sagged with the financial market and improved Central U.

S. weather forecast with warm and dry weather to be offered for the Central and East Midwest. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that end users may use the break to start adding forward coverage ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report next Thursday.

Improved planting weather is causing short-term pressure on CBOT. AgResource doubts that the decline will be long lived or very deep. Wheat values will closely monitor a developing drought in the European Union.