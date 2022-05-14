U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising sharply.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 10.25 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 7.8125 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat lost 1.25 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 11.775 dollars per bushel. July soybean rose 32.75 cents, or 2.03 percent, to settle at 16.465 dollars per bushel.

Soybeans went up sharply amid continued strong export demand from China and others.

Corn has resumed consolidation mode as weather trends warmer and slightly drier over the next 10 days, extending the current window for planting across the Central Plains and much of Iowa into May 22. Wheat has been subject to simply profit taking following this week's emotion rally.

Daily price action will be more a function of weather moving forward. Chicago-based research company AgResource stays bullish on long-term outlook of agricultural futures.