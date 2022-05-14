UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising sharply.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 10.25 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 7.8125 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat lost 1.25 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 11.775 dollars per bushel. July soybean rose 32.75 cents, or 2.03 percent, to settle at 16.465 dollars per bushel.

Soybeans went up sharply amid continued strong export demand from China and others.

Corn has resumed consolidation mode as weather trends warmer and slightly drier over the next 10 days, extending the current window for planting across the Central Plains and much of Iowa into May 22. Wheat has been subject to simply profit taking following this week's emotion rally.

Daily price action will be more a function of weather moving forward. Chicago-based research company AgResource stays bullish on long-term outlook of agricultural futures.

Related Topics

Weather China Company Price Chicago Board Of Trade May July From Wheat

Recent Stories

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in ..

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in Sialkot

28 minutes ago
 LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

1 hour ago
 Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement i ..

Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools

1 hour ago
 China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

1 hour ago
 Two shops sealed in kasur

Two shops sealed in kasur

1 hour ago
 First C919 jet to be delivered completes successfu ..

First C919 jet to be delivered completes successful maiden test flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.