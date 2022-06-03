UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Thursday, with corn falling slightly and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell one cent, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 7.3025 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat rose 17 cents, or 1.63 percent, to settle at 10.5825 dollars per bushel. July soybean soared 39 cents, or 2.31 percent, to settle at 17.2925 dollars per bushel.

Funds were huge spreaders of long July corn and short July soybeans following March 31 Seeding Intentions report on the idea that record large U.

S. soybean seeding was going to cause the spread to narrow. End users are using CBOT break to extend forward coverage due to increasing margin.

Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that a Ukraine export corridor is unlikely, and the absence of wheat and corn coming from Ukraine will become more important with time. AgResource stays bullish.

