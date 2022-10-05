U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO,Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat falling.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 2.25 cents, or 0.33 percent, to settle at 6.83 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat fell 9 cents, or 0.99 percent, to settle at 9.03 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 9.5 cents, or 0.

69 percent, to settle at 13.835 dollars per bushel.

The next few days will be technically important for the wheat market as December wheat has converged with the 100- and 200-day moving averages.

The advancing harvest is keeping pressure on U.S. cash markets, which will remain under pressure until harvest at least reaches 50 percent complete. Chicago-based research company AgResource suggests using strong rallies in the coming weeks to advance old crop sales.