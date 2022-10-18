U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Monday, with corn falling and wheat and soybean rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 6.25 cents, or 0.91 percent, to settle at 6.835 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat rose 1.25 cents, or 0.15 percent, to settle at 8.61 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 1.5 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 13.8525 dollars per bushel.

Corn sagged on the prospects of growing tonnages of Australian feed wheat, and wheat rose on tightening supply of milling wheat due to drought in Argentina and now the flood in Australia.

Trade volume has improved from late last week. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that strong rallies remain selling opportunities.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) export inspections for the week ending Oct. 13 were 17.6 million bushels of corn, 69.1 million bushels of soybeans and 8.5 million bushels of wheat. China was the big soybean importer of nearly 50 million bushels or 72 percent of the total.