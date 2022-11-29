U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Monday, with corn unchanged, wheat falling and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for March delivery settled at 6.7125 U.S. Dollars per bushel, unchanged from the previous trading day. March wheat fell 16.25 cents, or 2.04 percent, to settle at 7.8075 dollars per bushel. January soybean rose 21 cents, or 1.46 percent, to settle at 14.

5725 dollars per bushel.

The news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may cut production rallied crude oil and caused a flurry of short covering of soybean. Russian wheat values are unlikely to decline and its corn offers are cheap with no export tax. Chicago-based research company AgResource maintains a mindset of selling strong CBOT corn, soybean and wheat rallies, holding the next upside soybean target is 14.75 dollars and that of corn futures 6.75 to 6.85 dollars.