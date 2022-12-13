UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Monday, with corn and wheat rising and soybean falling.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 10 cents, or 1.55 percent, to settle at 6.54 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat soared 20.5 cents, or 2.79 percent, to settle at 7.5475 dollars per bushel. January soybean fell 23.25 cents, or 1.57 percent, to settle at 14.605 dollars per bushel.

Wheat and corn futures were sharply higher on the increasing military tensions in the Black Sea. Also, there is a desire of fund managers to trim their hefty net short wheat position before the new trading year.

The sheer size of the Brazilian soybean crop will cap rallies at 15.00 dollars for March soybean futures. Chicago-based research company AgResource looks to reward a March corn futures rally to 6.60 dollars or above with new cash sales.

U.S. weekly export inspections for the week ending Dec. 8 were 19.9 million bushels of corn, 67.5 million bushels of soybeans and 8 million bushels of wheat, all lower than trade expectations. For respective crop years to date, U.S. corn exports were down 126 million bushels or 31 percent; U.S. wheat exports down 10 million bushels or 2 percent; and U.S. soybean exports down 80 million bushels or 19 percent.

Related Topics

Exports Company Chicago Board Of Trade January March All Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

19 minutes ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

2 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.