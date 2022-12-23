US agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) --:):Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat rising and soybean falling.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 10 cents, or 1.55 percent, to settle at 6.54 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat soared 20.5 cents, or 2.79 percent, to settle at 7.5475 dollars per bushel. January soybean fell 23.25 cents, or 1.57 percent, to settle at 14.605 dollars per bushel.

Wheat and corn futures were sharply higher on the increasing military tensions in the Black Sea. Also, there is a desire of fund managers to trim their hefty net short wheat position before the new trading year.

The sheer size of the Brazilian soybean crop will cap rallies at 15.00 dollars for March soybean futures. Chicago-based research company AgResource looks to reward a March corn futures rally to 6.60 dollars or above with new cash sales.

U.S. weekly export inspections for the week ending Dec. 8 were 19.9 million bushels of corn, 67.5 million bushels of soybeans and 8 million bushels of wheat, all lower than trade expectations. For respective crop years to date, U.S. corn exports were down 126 million bushels or 31 percent; U.S. wheat exports down 10 million bushels or 2 percent; and U.S. soybean exports down 80 million bushels or 19 percent.