UrduPoint.com

US Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:00 PM

US agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) --:):Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat rising and soybean falling.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 10 cents, or 1.55 percent, to settle at 6.54 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat soared 20.5 cents, or 2.79 percent, to settle at 7.5475 dollars per bushel. January soybean fell 23.25 cents, or 1.57 percent, to settle at 14.605 dollars per bushel.

Wheat and corn futures were sharply higher on the increasing military tensions in the Black Sea. Also, there is a desire of fund managers to trim their hefty net short wheat position before the new trading year.

The sheer size of the Brazilian soybean crop will cap rallies at 15.00 dollars for March soybean futures. Chicago-based research company AgResource looks to reward a March corn futures rally to 6.60 dollars or above with new cash sales.

U.S. weekly export inspections for the week ending Dec. 8 were 19.9 million bushels of corn, 67.5 million bushels of soybeans and 8 million bushels of wheat, all lower than trade expectations. For respective crop years to date, U.S. corn exports were down 126 million bushels or 31 percent; U.S. wheat exports down 10 million bushels or 2 percent; and U.S. soybean exports down 80 million bushels or 19 percent.

Related Topics

Exports Company Chicago Board Of Trade January March All Wheat Million

Recent Stories

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

26 minutes ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

32 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

38 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.