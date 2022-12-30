UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

December 30, 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Thursday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 3.25 cents, or 0.48 percent, to settle at 6.795 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat lost 11.5 cents, or 1.46 percent, to settle at 7.74 dollars per bushel. March soybean rose 2 cents, or 0.13 percent, to settle at 15.1625 dollars per bushel.

Soybean added Argentine weather premium, wheat fell on the recent acceleration in Russian exports, and corn traded slightly lower on bearish weekly ethanol data.

Trade volume is low, and the most important in the opening days of 2023 will be Argentine weather and Chinese demand.

Bullish fuel at 6.80 dollars for corn and 15.00 dollars for soybean hinges on Argentine drought being extended into the second half of January. Chicago-based research company AgResource advises catch-up sales on rallies.

