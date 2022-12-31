UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 12:00 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn falling and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell one cent, or 0.15 percent, to settle at 6.785 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat soared 18 cents, or 2.33 percent, to settle at 7.92 dollars per bushel. March soybean rose 7.

75 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 15.24 dollars per bushel.

Wheat leads rally on solid export sales.

Chicago-based research company AgResource's ongoing tour of Brazil suggests high soybean yield potential remains in place in all but RGDS in the south. It recommends catch-up sales, saying addition of Black Sea geopolitical and South American weather premium in the first quarter should be used to move along 2022 sales.

Related Topics

Weather Company Brazil Chicago Board Of Trade March All Wheat

Recent Stories

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

54 minutes ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

3 hours ago
 God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

10 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.