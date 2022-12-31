U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn falling and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell one cent, or 0.15 percent, to settle at 6.785 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat soared 18 cents, or 2.33 percent, to settle at 7.92 dollars per bushel. March soybean rose 7.

75 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 15.24 dollars per bushel.

Wheat leads rally on solid export sales.

Chicago-based research company AgResource's ongoing tour of Brazil suggests high soybean yield potential remains in place in all but RGDS in the south. It recommends catch-up sales, saying addition of Black Sea geopolitical and South American weather premium in the first quarter should be used to move along 2022 sales.