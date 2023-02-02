U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO,Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chicago board of Trade agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn rising and wheat and soybean falling.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 1.25 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at 6.81 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat fell 1.5 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 7.5975 dollars per bushel. March soybean lost 17.75 cents, or 1.15 percent, to settle at 15.2025 dollars per bushel.

Futures were lower, with world agricultural trade shifting from the United States to Latin America amid the slowing of U.

S. export sales and shipments. As harvest in Brazil advances, a liquidation break could occur by mid-February.

Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that this is no place to chase a rally, and old crop corn and soybeans should all be sold.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has yet to announce any new purchases of U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat in its daily reporting system.