UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO,Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chicago board of Trade agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn rising and wheat and soybean falling.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 1.25 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at 6.81 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat fell 1.5 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 7.5975 dollars per bushel. March soybean lost 17.75 cents, or 1.15 percent, to settle at 15.2025 dollars per bushel.

Futures were lower, with world agricultural trade shifting from the United States to Latin America amid the slowing of U.

S. export sales and shipments. As harvest in Brazil advances, a liquidation break could occur by mid-February.

Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that this is no place to chase a rally, and old crop corn and soybeans should all be sold.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has yet to announce any new purchases of U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat in its daily reporting system.

Related Topics

World Agriculture Company Brazil United States Chicago Board Of Trade March All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

21 minutes ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

32 minutes ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.