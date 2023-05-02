U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Monday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 0.5 cents, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 5.845 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat plunged 15.5 cents, or 2.45 percent, to settle at 6.1825 dollars per bushel. July soybean rose 8.25 cents, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 14.275 dollars per bushel.

Wheat was sharply lower on additional rainfall forecast in U.

S. Plains. One may expect sizable volatility throughout the next three to four months. Türkiye's presidential election falls on May 14, and the renewal, elimination, or adjustment of the Black Sea export corridor on May 18 follows. All are critical for long-term direction.

Timely U.S. corn and soybean planting keeps buying and short covering limited nearby. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that it is the wrong time of year to be overly bearish and coming rampant volatility provides much better selling opportunities.