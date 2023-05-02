UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Monday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 0.5 cents, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 5.845 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat plunged 15.5 cents, or 2.45 percent, to settle at 6.1825 dollars per bushel. July soybean rose 8.25 cents, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 14.275 dollars per bushel.

Wheat was sharply lower on additional rainfall forecast in U.

S. Plains. One may expect sizable volatility throughout the next three to four months. Türkiye's presidential election falls on May 14, and the renewal, elimination, or adjustment of the Black Sea export corridor on May 18 follows. All are critical for long-term direction.

Timely U.S. corn and soybean planting keeps buying and short covering limited nearby. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that it is the wrong time of year to be overly bearish and coming rampant volatility provides much better selling opportunities.

Related Topics

Election Company Chicago Board Of Trade May July All Wheat

Recent Stories

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 millio ..

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 million for Q1 2023

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

29 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

29 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabiâ€™s Hackathon for Social Good conclu ..

NYU Abu Dhabiâ€™s Hackathon for Social Good concludes

29 minutes ago
 NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: ..

NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: SAPM

49 minutes ago
 Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections du ..

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.