U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 3.75 cents, or 0.62 percent, to settle at 6.0425 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat lost 11 cents, or 1.75 percent, to settle at 6.1675 dollars per bushel. July soybean rose 7.5 cents, or 0.55 percent, to settle at 13.

6075 dollars per bushel.

Soybean remains firm following better than expected monthly imports by China. Furthermore, U.S. official soybean exports in May totaled 94 million bushels, 18 percent above shipments reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and larger than anticipated.

There is concern over the current health of U.S. row crops, and raindrop needs to be felt before lasting selling resumes. Chicago-based research company AgResource warns against chasing daily moves.