U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Thursday, with corn and soybean falling and wheat rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 8 cents, or 1.27 percent, to settle at 6.2075 U.S. Dollars per bushel.

September wheat rose 4.5 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 7.5275 dollars per bushel. November soybean plunged 37.5 cents, or 2.72 percent, to settle at 13.395 dollars per bushel.

Corn and soybean sagged on profit taking ahead of the weekend. The volatility of CBOT is acute with traders now expecting dramatically higher or lower prices daily.