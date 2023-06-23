Open Menu

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Thursday, with corn and soybean falling and wheat rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 8 cents, or 1.27 percent, to settle at 6.2075 U.S. Dollars per bushel.

September wheat rose 4.5 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 7.5275 dollars per bushel. November soybean plunged 37.5 cents, or 2.72 percent, to settle at 13.395 dollars per bushel.

Corn and soybean sagged on profit taking ahead of the weekend. The volatility of CBOT is acute with traders now expecting dramatically higher or lower prices daily.

Related Topics

Chicago Board Of Trade September November December Wheat

Recent Stories

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

24 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

25 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

30 minutes ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

32 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

37 minutes ago
PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

1 hour ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

1 hour ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

2 hours ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous