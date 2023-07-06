Open Menu

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CHICAGO, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with corn unchanged and wheat and soybean rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery settled at 4.935 U.S. Dollars per bushel, unchanged from the previous trading day. September wheat soared 32.5 cents, or 5.06 percent, to settle at 6.7425 dollars per bushel. November soybean rose 1.25 cents, or 0.

09 percent, to settle at 13.55 dollars per bushel.

Wheat soared on short covering tied to reduced U.S. and Canadian hard red spring (HRS) production and lower than expected early yield data from Southeast Russia.

It is a wheat market on lower than expected Russian yield data which paints a more bullish global wheat outlook. Chicago-based research company AgResource cautions against being bearish December corn below 5.00 dollars if world wheat valuations have bottomed.

