U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CHICAGO, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Monday, with corn and soybean falling and wheat rising.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 1.5 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 4.9575 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat soared 24.5 cents, or 3.87 percent, to settle at 6.575 dollars per bushel. November soybean plunged 31.25 cents, or 2.34 percent, to settle at 13.02 dollars per bushel.

The fundamental tugs of an expanding and intensifying Russian-Ukraine conflict and a needed rain in U.

S. Midwest are directing grain valuations. Few want to place new price bets until after Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) August Crop Report.

Wheat futures are rising on tightening world exportable supplies amid rising Black Sea tensions and limited offers of insurance for freight. Chicago-based research company AgResource warns against selling breaks or chasing rallies.

U.S. farmers are reported to store as much of the 2023 harvest as possible.

