U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Tuesday, led by soybean.

The most active corn contract for July delivery fell 3.5 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 6.7925 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat lost 7.75 cents, or 1.13 percent, to settle at 6.8 dollars per bushel. July soybean shed 23.5 cents, or 1.48 percent, to close at 15.6025 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures dropped on promising yield prospects, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

CBOT values are all about U.

S. weather forecasts. The next few weeks will be key in this price determination. The lack of U.S. old crop supply cushion in terms of stocks produces an acute focus on U.S. 2021 crop yield potential.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that for the week ending June 3, the United States exported 55.6 million bushels of corn, 8.7 million bushels of soybean and 15.4 million bushels of wheat. For respective crop years to date, the United States has exported 2,063 million bushels of corn, up 75 percent; 2,082 million bushels of soybeans, up 58 percent; and 4.7 million bushels of U.S. wheat.

