U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Friday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 7.25 cents, or 1.37 percent, to settle at 5.2375 Dollars per bushel. September wheat shed 4.25 cents, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 6.18 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 7.

75 cents, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 13.195 dollars per bushel.

CONAB Brazilian corn production estimate of 93 million metric tons was above private estimates, and in line with expectations. But CONAB, Brazilian grain supplier, admitted that its Brazilian corn production estimate is from field data that is 20 or more days old. This means that none of the frost/ freeze damage of last week was in the total.