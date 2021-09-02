U.S. agricultural futures fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICAGO, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 11.5 cents, or 2.15 percent, to settle at 5.2275 Dollars per bushel. December wheat lost 8 cents, or 1.11 percent, to settle at 7.1425 dollars per bushel. November soybean slipped 14.75 cents, or 1.14 percent, to settle at 12.7775 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures kept dropping on fund selling amid the continued worry over when U.S. Gulf export facilities will come back online. There simply is no cash export market in the Gulf, as assessments of Gulf loadout facilities are ongoing, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

The big worry is when power will be restored.

December corn has fallen to support at 5.10-5.20 dollars with November soybean support noted under 12.50 dollars. U.S. wheat is less dependent on export demand and has held much better. China is buying U.S. soybeans off the Pacific Northwest (PNW).

U.S. ethanol production slumped to 266 million gallons, as against 274 million gallons last week. The slide is based on plant maintenance and high basis of old crop corn. U.S. gasoline consumption held strong at 9.6 million gallons for the week, which is above the prior record in 2019.