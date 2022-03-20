U.S. agricultural futures fall

UrduPoint.com

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Sunday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for May delivery fell 12.75 cents, or 1.69 percent, to settle at 7.4175 U.S. Dollars per bushel. May wheat plunged 34.25 cents, or 3.12 percent, to settle at 10.6375 dollars per bushel. May soybean shed 0.5 cents, or 0.03 percent, to settle at 16.68 dollars per bushel.

Very few in the trade want to establish new position, in part due to nearly unmanageable volatility and also due to the unknowable weekend headlines in the Black Sea.

Chicago-based research company AgResource reiterates that price moves will be exacerbated by the lack of activity.

It will be increasingly difficult to see the forest through the trees as geopolitical and weather premium is added and subtracted on a near daily basis. However, global grain and oilseed stocks will be untenably tight without record North Hemisphere production this summer and trend yields in South America in December-February period.

