UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 11:40 AM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, June 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) ::Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Thursday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery plunged 38.25 cents, or 5.51 percent, to settle at 6.555 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat fell 39.5 cents, or 3.99 percent, to settle at 9.4925 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 61 cents, or 4.13 percent, to settle at 14.155 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures have been sharply lower on follow-through technical selling.

July and November soybeans both have fallen below their respective 100-day moving averages.

The collapse in agricultural markets across the world has been dramatic. Chicago-based research company AgResource finds no real catalyst for the break other than high prices, with many at records. Markets are not accounting for potential North Hemisphere yield loss or tight June 1 stocks, but the risk of tight stocks and continued dryness in July remains very much intact. AgResource maintains a long-term bullish outlook on tightening global supplies.

Related Topics

World Company Chicago Board Of Trade June July September November December Stocks Market Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

23 minutes ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

31 minutes ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.