U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, Aug. 18(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :--:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Thursday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery plunged 18 cents, or 2.87 percent, to settle at 6.1025 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat shed 15 cents, or 1.83 percent, to settle at 8.0275 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 31.25 cents, or 2.21 percent, to settle at 13.81 dollars per bushel.

CBOT grain futures were lower amid a lack of enthusiasm and as energy markets worldwide failed to sustain strength.

Chicago-based research company AgResource maintains that neither the bulls nor bears will find much momentum over the next 10 days. The looming harvest caps rallies, while profitable end user margins warrants pricing on breaks.

U.S. exporters sold 229,000 metric tons of soybeans to Mexico Thursday. Jordan secured an estimated 60,000 tons of optional origin wheat. Iraq closes a tender for U.S. wheat.

