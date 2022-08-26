U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Thursday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 7.25 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 6.5 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat plunged 24.25 cents, or 2.98 percent, to settle at 7.89 dollars per bushel. November soybean lost 25.75 cents, or 1.77 percent, to settle at 14.3125 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures dropped following chaotic U.

S. weekly export sales report as the U.S. Department of Agriculture changed website to release weekly export sales data.

CBOT values formed a trading peak Wednesday with the coming harvest to pressure values into mid-September. Corn has support on breaks while the start of Brazilian soybean seeding in a few weeks caps rallies amid the prospect of a record large harvest. Chicago-based research company AgResource sees a wide ranging CBOT market without a trend in the coming weeks.