U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed across the board on Monday, led by wheat and soybean.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 1.25 cents, or 0.19 percent, to settle at 6.5275 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat lost 2 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 7.415 dollars per bushel. March soybean shed 4 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 14.

885 dollars per bushel.

Argentine weather forecast goes wetter and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) January Crop Report will be released on Thursday. Asian Lunar New Year holiday will start on Jan. 21. Market volatility may stay elevated until all market participants have returned.

Brazilian soybean harvest starts in a few weeks. U.S. corn, soybean and wheat export demand stays seasonally slow. Chicago-based research company AgResource advises selling CBOT rallies.

