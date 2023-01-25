U.S. agricultural futures fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Monday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 10 cents, or 1.48 percent, to settle at 6.6625 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat plunged 21.5 cents, or 2.9 percent, to settle at 7.2 dollars per bushel. March soybean lost 16.25 cents, or 1.08 percent, to settle at 14.

9025 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures fell sharply on improved South American and U.S. Plains weather. Brazil is more actively harvesting soybeans while China is on holiday.

The next level of key support rests at 14.40 to 14.60 dollars for March soybeans, 6.45 to 6.52 dollars for March corn and 7.00 dollars for March Chicago wheat. Chicago-based research company AgResource stays bearish looking for additional long liquidation.