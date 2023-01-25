UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Monday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 10 cents, or 1.48 percent, to settle at 6.6625 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat plunged 21.5 cents, or 2.9 percent, to settle at 7.2 dollars per bushel. March soybean lost 16.25 cents, or 1.08 percent, to settle at 14.

9025 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures fell sharply on improved South American and U.S. Plains weather. Brazil is more actively harvesting soybeans while China is on holiday.

The next level of key support rests at 14.40 to 14.60 dollars for March soybeans, 6.45 to 6.52 dollars for March corn and 7.00 dollars for March Chicago wheat. Chicago-based research company AgResource stays bearish looking for additional long liquidation.

Related Topics

Weather China Company Chicago Brazil Chicago Board Of Trade March Wheat

Recent Stories

ECP considers preparations for elections in Punjab ..

ECP considers preparations for elections in Punjab, KPK

32 minutes ago
 PM to visit Rahim Yar Khan today

PM to visit Rahim Yar Khan today

55 minutes ago
 Islamabad police produce Fawad Chaudhary before co ..

Islamabad police produce Fawad Chaudhary before court

1 hour ago
 MENA IPO Summit discusses ESG awareness

MENA IPO Summit discusses ESG awareness

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.