U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Friday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for July delivery plunged 10.75 cents, or 1.72 percent, to settle at 6.1525 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat fell 7 cents, or 1.03 percent, to settle at 6.73 dollars per bushel. July soybean lost 19.5 cents, or 1.33 percent, to settle at 14.49 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures were sharply lower with corn, soybean and wheat posting heady losses on speculative liquidation and bearish chart patterns.

Brazilian FOB corn is one Dollar per bushel cheaper than the Gulf while soybeans are three dollars cheaper. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that CBOT break appears to be overdone, saying this is no place to make new sales.

Russia restated that it is downbeat on extending the grain deal as Ukraine looks for alternatives.

