UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :-- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Thursday, led by soybean.

The most active corn contract for July delivery rose 10.25 cents, or 1.45 percent, to settle at 7.1875 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat climbed 8.75 cents, or 1.18 percent, to settle at 7.5325 dollars per bushel. July soybean gained 27.25 cents, or 1.77 percent, to close at 15.695 dollars per bushel.

New crop soybean and corn scored new contract highs. Funds are adding to net long positions as the Brazilian corn crop shrinks and Central U.S. weather is far from perfect, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Tight stocks are not only impacting U.S. corn and soybean, but also the world. It will take multiple years to replenish supplies with China actively starting to seek new crop supply. AgResource holds that trade next week will depend on Brazilian/North American weather.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that for respective crop years to date, the United States has sold 2,671 million bushels of corn and 2,252 million bushels of soybean. The United States remains on pace to export 3,000 million bushels of corn and 2,350 million bushels of soybean in the 2020-2021 crop year.

It is learned that China has secured about 2.0 million to 2.5 million metric tons of U.S. new crop corn in recent days.

Weather forecast maintains a more northward bias with U.S. Midwest precipitation over the next four to five days. Cumulative rainfall of one to three inches will favor the whole of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. AgResource notes that soaking showers are needed across the Great Lakes region amid deeply negative soil moisture anomalies.

AgResource strongly stays bullish as the growing season begins in the next two to three weeks.

Related Topics

Weather World China Agriculture Company United States Chicago Board Of Trade July Stocks From Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.