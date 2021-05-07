U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :-- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Thursday, led by soybean.

The most active corn contract for July delivery rose 10.25 cents, or 1.45 percent, to settle at 7.1875 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat climbed 8.75 cents, or 1.18 percent, to settle at 7.5325 dollars per bushel. July soybean gained 27.25 cents, or 1.77 percent, to close at 15.695 dollars per bushel.

New crop soybean and corn scored new contract highs. Funds are adding to net long positions as the Brazilian corn crop shrinks and Central U.S. weather is far from perfect, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

Tight stocks are not only impacting U.S. corn and soybean, but also the world. It will take multiple years to replenish supplies with China actively starting to seek new crop supply. AgResource holds that trade next week will depend on Brazilian/North American weather.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that for respective crop years to date, the United States has sold 2,671 million bushels of corn and 2,252 million bushels of soybean. The United States remains on pace to export 3,000 million bushels of corn and 2,350 million bushels of soybean in the 2020-2021 crop year.

It is learned that China has secured about 2.0 million to 2.5 million metric tons of U.S. new crop corn in recent days.

Weather forecast maintains a more northward bias with U.S. Midwest precipitation over the next four to five days. Cumulative rainfall of one to three inches will favor the whole of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. AgResource notes that soaking showers are needed across the Great Lakes region amid deeply negative soil moisture anomalies.

AgResource strongly stays bullish as the growing season begins in the next two to three weeks.