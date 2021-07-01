UrduPoint.com
U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

CHICAGO, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose sharply across the board on Thursday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery soared 40 cents, or 7.29 percent, to settle at 5.885 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat gained 33.25 cents, or 5.15 percent, to settle at 6.795 dollars per bushel. November soybean climbed 86.5 cents, or 6.59 percent, to settle at 13.

99 dollars per bushel.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) June Stocks & Seeding Reports were bullish for U.S. corn and soybean with the CBOT posting sharp to limit up gains. Wheat is a bearish surprise with a slight increase in new crop seeding, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

USDA forecast U.S. June 1 corn stocks at 4,112 million bushels, 18 million bushels lower than trade expectations and the lowest U.S. June stocks total in 8 years.

