UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 7.5 cents, or 1.37 percent, to settle at 5.565 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat soared 16.5 cents, or 2.4 percent, to settle at 7.0525 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 16.75 cents, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 13.7775 dollars per bushel.

Wheat is the rally leader as this week's tour of North Dakota's spring wheat crop has validated the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) decision in early July to peg national U.

S. spring wheat yield roughly 40 percent below trend, and the trade is well aware that near-identical weather has plagued much of the Canadian Prairies since late spring.

The Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that the forward U.S. export outlook is brightening as feed wheat prices continue to rally as exporter milling wheat supplies tighten, and as September-October Brazilian soybean FOB basis reaches new seasonal highs.

The cost of Argentine corn is rising as vessel loads are restricted by historically low river levels and as Brazil reaches for Argentine supply to bridge current supply gaps. Like a broken record,

Related Topics

Weather Agriculture Company Brazil Chicago Board Of Trade July September November December Wheat Loads Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

1 minute ago

7 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

15 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

15 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

17 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.