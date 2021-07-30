U.S. agricultural futures rise

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 7.5 cents, or 1.37 percent, to settle at 5.565 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat soared 16.5 cents, or 2.4 percent, to settle at 7.0525 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 16.75 cents, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 13.7775 dollars per bushel.

Wheat is the rally leader as this week's tour of North Dakota's spring wheat crop has validated the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) decision in early July to peg national U.

S. spring wheat yield roughly 40 percent below trend, and the trade is well aware that near-identical weather has plagued much of the Canadian Prairies since late spring.

The Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that the forward U.S. export outlook is brightening as feed wheat prices continue to rally as exporter milling wheat supplies tighten, and as September-October Brazilian soybean FOB basis reaches new seasonal highs.

The cost of Argentine corn is rising as vessel loads are restricted by historically low river levels and as Brazil reaches for Argentine supply to bridge current supply gaps. Like a broken record,