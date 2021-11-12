U.S. agricultural futures rise

UrduPoint.com

CHICAGO, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Thursday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 0.25 cent, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 5.695 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat gained 9.5 cents, or 1.18 percent, to settle at 8.125 dollars per bushel. January soybean climbed 4.75 cents, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 12.215 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures eased off high growths as fund buying cooled due to ongoing ideas of long-term inflation. Elevated wheat market volatility is expected amid extreme exporter stocks tightness and as U.

S. and European futures have technically become overbought. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that wheat outlook remains bullish despite a choppy trading that may last into the late year.

U.S./world wheat markets will continue to be bullish leader into winter months as any slowdown in Russian shipments will imply stocks tightening in other exporting countries. Corn market focus will shift to South American weather beginning in late November. Soybeans stay the laggard. The risk of drought in Southern Brazil is elevated.

