U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 0.75 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 6.055 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat gained 4.25 cents, or 0.54 percent, to settle at 7.8775 dollars per bushel. March soybean climbed 0.

75 cents, or 0.05 percent, to settle at 13.6875 dollars per bushel.

Wheat and corn were the upside leaders, while liquidation ahead of January delivery pressured soybeans. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that commercials will hold fast to deliverable CBOT soybean supplies amid ongoing U.S. export demand and a Northern Brazilian soybean harvest that could be delayed by excessive rain and saturated soils.