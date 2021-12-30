UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 0.75 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 6.055 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat gained 4.25 cents, or 0.54 percent, to settle at 7.8775 dollars per bushel. March soybean climbed 0.

75 cents, or 0.05 percent, to settle at 13.6875 dollars per bushel.

Wheat and corn were the upside leaders, while liquidation ahead of January delivery pressured soybeans. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that commercials will hold fast to deliverable CBOT soybean supplies amid ongoing U.S. export demand and a Northern Brazilian soybean harvest that could be delayed by excessive rain and saturated soils.

Related Topics

Company Chicago Board Of Trade January March National University Wheat

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

42 minutes ago
 Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, ..

Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, China, Japan, S.Korea - Kreml ..

23 minutes ago
 North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Dr ..

North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Draft Budget - State Media

24 minutes ago
 UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable C ..

UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable Countries Fight Omicron

24 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Ma ..

Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Mali - FMaria Zakharova

24 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.