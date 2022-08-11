UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) ::Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Thursday, led by soybean.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 10 cents, or 1.68 percent, to settle at 6.0625 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat gained 18.75 cents, or 2.45 percent, to settle at 7.825 dollars per bushel. November soybean soared 48 cents, or 3.5 percent, to settle at 14.1775 dollars per bushel.

CBOT futures were higher on reports of fresh Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans for September. November soybean futures have recovered to 14.

00 dollars while December corn rising back above 6.00 dollars. Wheat has held recent lows with a close above 8.50 dollars confirming a seasonal low.

Chicago-based research company AgResource doubts that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) August Crop Report will hold any major bearish surprises. CBOT has digested a considerable amount of bearish information. Soybean crush margins are incredibly profitable, and world corn production will fall short of consumption even assuming sizable production in South America in early 2023.

Related Topics

World China Agriculture Company Chicago Board Of Trade August September November December Wheat

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

32 minutes ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

53 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

2 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

2 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

2 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.