U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Monday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for July delivery rose 6.75 cents, or 1.06 percent, to settle at 6.425 U.S. Dollars per bushel. July wheat soared 14.75 cents, or 2.13 percent, to settle at 7.

0725 dollars per bushel. July soybean gained 18.25 cents, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 14.855 dollars per bushel.

Black Sea grain export corridor closing, cold weather in Central U.S. and China's import of a record number of Brazilian soybeans in March and April are pushing upward CBOT futures. CBOT has a bullish undertow with cash basis levels holding firm.

