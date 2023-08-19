U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 7.25 cents, or 1.49 percent, to settle at 4.93 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat soared 23.75 cents, or 3.86 percent, to settle at 6.39 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 23.25 cents, or 1.75 percent, to settle at 13.5325 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural markets extended overnight rallies, as few want to add to existing short positions as blast furnace heat will impact the Central Plains and Western Midwest next week and possible confirmation of India wheat imports linger in the background.

There is no sign that volatility will end as the bears highlight economic fragility and the bulls highlight ongoing supply threats. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that a seasonal bottom will occur by early September.

U.S. exporters on Friday sold 112,000 metric tons of corn to Mexico for 2023-2024 delivery.