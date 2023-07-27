US aid to embattled Niger depends on 'democratic governance': Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :American economic aid to Niger is contingent on the troubled Sahel nation maintaining "democratic governance," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, as soldiers claimed they were overthrowing the country's government.

Blinken said he spoke by phone with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, who was detained in his official residence in an apparent coup attempt and conveyed "the unwavering support of the United States" for the embattled leader and the country's democracy.

"Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," the State Department said in a readout of the call.

Washington's top diplomat also slammed the coup effort.

Blinken "emphasized that the United States stands with the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order," the State Department said.

Blinken made the call from New Zealand, a stop on his ongoing Asia-Pacific trip, before soldiers in Niger seized the national broadcaster early Thursday and claimed to have "put an end to the regime" of Bazoum following an apparent coup in the fragile state.

Bazoum, democratically elected and in power since April 2021, had been detained since Wednesday morning by members of the presidential guard after the failure of talks, the subjects of which remain unclear.