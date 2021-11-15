UrduPoint.com

US Aiming To Defuse Tensions In Biden-Xi Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

US aiming to defuse tensions in Biden-Xi summit

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will speak Monday at a virtual summit aimed at defusing some of the tensions that have built up over Taiwan and other flashpoint issues, but with both sides signaling little appetite for compromise.

The two leaders have already spoken on the phone twice since Biden's inauguration in January but, with Xi refusing to travel abroad because of the pandemic, an online video meeting remains the best available avenue for direct talks.

With most attention in the build-up focused on the sparring over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, Biden's aides have cast the summit as an opportunity to help prevent tensions escalating further.

"We know as a responsible global leader that it's important to keep channels of communication open," a senior administration official told reporters, adding that "competition" between the two countries should not lead to "conflict.

" "The president will also make clear that we want to build common guardrails to avoid miscalculation or misunderstanding." At the same time, the White House also sought to temper expectations, with the official saying that the summit "is not a meeting where we expect deliverables to be coming out." The summit, initiated by Biden, will take place Monday at 7:45 pm Washington time, which in Beijing is 8:45 am on Tuesday, according to a senior administration official.

Washington hopes the meeting, which is expected to last several hours, will be more productive than talking over the phone.

Xi has not left China for nearly two years, and Biden has criticized his absence at recent major international events.

Related Topics

China Washington Democracy White House Beijing Same Lead January Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

17 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Admini ..

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisat ..

26 minutes ago
 &#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

26 minutes ago
 Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists ..

Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists

34 seconds ago
 Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market ..

Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market fire damages, says CM Syed Mur ..

35 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, ..

DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, rubella

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.