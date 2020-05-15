US Air Force F-22 crashes in training flight

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Florida Friday, but the pilot safely ejected before the crash, the Air Force said.

The F-22 was part of the 325th Fighter Wing based at Eglin Air Force base in northern Florida, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Pensacola.

The crash took place around 9:15 am (1315 GMT) northeast of the base on a training range, and there was no damage to people or property when the jet hit the ground.

No explanation was given for the crash.

The pilot was in stable condition in the Eglin base hospital where he was taken for observation.