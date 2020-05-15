UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force F-22 Crashes In Training Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Air Force F-22 crashes in training flight

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Florida Friday, but the pilot safely ejected before the crash, the Air Force said.

The F-22 was part of the 325th Fighter Wing based at Eglin Air Force base in northern Florida, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Pensacola.

The crash took place around 9:15 am (1315 GMT) northeast of the base on a training range, and there was no damage to people or property when the jet hit the ground.

No explanation was given for the crash.

The pilot was in stable condition in the Eglin base hospital where he was taken for observation.

Related Topics

Pensacola Florida

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Widow of Terrorist Behind Paris 2015 Attacks May B ..

27 minutes ago

ONS Says 15% of UK's Frontline Workers at Risk Fro ..

27 minutes ago

Rosneft Largest Beneficiary of Ruble Weakening as ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry launches NMRF and guidelines of OHCHR

27 minutes ago

AJK CDC approves RS. 2406.5 million four mega dev ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.