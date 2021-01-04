UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aircraft Carrier To Stay In Gulf: Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

US aircraft carrier to stay in Gulf: Pentagon

Washington, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The US reversed a decision to bring an aircraft carrier home from the Gulf Sunday, with the Pentagon saying that due to "recent threats" by Iran the USS Nimitz would stay in position.

The Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but in a statement issued on December 31, acting US defense secretary Christopher C. Miller ordered the vessel to "transit directly home to complete a nearly 10-month deployment." The New York Times, quoting US officials, said this move was part of a "de-escalatory" signal to Tehran to avoid a conflict in President Donald Trump's last days in office.

However, Miller issued a new statement changing course on Sunday.

"Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment," he said.

"The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America."He did not elaborate on the threats involved.

His statement came one year after a US drone strike in Baghdad killed Iran's revered commander Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Pentagon Trump Tehran Baghdad New York United States November December Sunday From Government Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

9 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

10 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.