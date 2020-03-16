UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines Seek $50 Bn In Federal Loans, Grants Due To Virus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

US airlines seek $50 bn in federal loans, grants due to virus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :With no end in sight to a travel industry crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, US airlines on Monday requested $50 billion government bailout.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, released the wish list including grants, loans and tax relief as governments around the world redoubled efforts to prop up the economy amid a massive slowdown caused by the outbreak.

Trump administration officials have highlighted airlines as a major worry point and signaled support for a Federal plan to fortify the industry.

Related Topics

World Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

'Test every suspected case' of COVID-19: WHO

13 seconds ago

Russian court backs Putin presidential 'reset' pla ..

14 seconds ago

Sindh High court hear 20 cases per day , Suggests ..

15 seconds ago

140,000 workers laid off in Ireland over virus: st ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.