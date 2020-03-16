US airlines seek $50 bn in federal loans, grants due to virus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :With no end in sight to a travel industry crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, US airlines on Monday requested $50 billion government bailout.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, released the wish list including grants, loans and tax relief as governments around the world redoubled efforts to prop up the economy amid a massive slowdown caused by the outbreak.

Trump administration officials have highlighted airlines as a major worry point and signaled support for a Federal plan to fortify the industry.