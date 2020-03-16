UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines Slash Flights Over Virus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

US airlines slash flights over virus crisis

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :United States' airlines have announced drastic reductions in flights after President Donald Trump's administration banned foreign travelers arriving from Europe.

American Airlines said it would reduce all international capacity by 75 percent.

"This suspension will last through May 6," the carrier said. "This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to US government travel restrictions due to coronavirus." It also said domestic service would be reduced by 20 percent in April compared to last year.

Its competitor Delta said it would "significantly reduce its US to Europe flying beginning Monday, March 16, following the US government directive restricting travel between the US and Europe.

" Southwest Airlines said it "will likely make service reductions based on demand."The restrictions on travel from Europe took effect at midnight Friday and were later extended to Britain and Ireland as of Tuesday.

US airlines had already suspended flights between the US and Italy, hard-hit by the virus, and earlier between the US and China where the new coronavirus emerged in December.

Related Topics

Europe China Trump Ireland Italy March April May December All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

9 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

9 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

12 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.