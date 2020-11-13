UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines To End Year With 90,000 Fewer Workers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Hit with a collapse of demand, US airlines will end the year with the lowest number of workers since at least 1987, 90,000 fewer than when Covid-19 hit, an industry federation said Thursday.

Airlines for America said the number of full-time equivalent positions will drop to 370,000 at the end of December from 460,000 in March, a drop of nearly 20 percent.

As coronavirus cases explode, approaching the worst days of the pandemic, authorities have stepped up restrictions.

The number of passengers carried in the United States in recent weeks has remained 65 percent lower than the same period last year, the organization said.

Airlines initially cut staff through early retirement and voluntary furloughs.

The companies pledged to hold off on any layoffs until September 30, in exchange for aid of $25 billion.

But after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a news stimulus package that would extend the support, United Airlines and American Airlines laid off 32,000 workers in October.

In addition, four smaller US carriers shut down, Airlines for America said in its study of the pandemic impact on the industry, which also showed that a quarter of aircraft have been grounded for at least 30 days.

Related Topics

Exchange Same United States March September October December Democrats From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

9 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

9 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

9 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

9 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

9 hours ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.